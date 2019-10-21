Headlines

'Siachen now open for tourists': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Located at an elevation of almost 18,000 ft, Siachen is known for its arduous weather and difficult terrain.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2019, 07:32 PM IST

The Siachen region, world's highest battlefield, is now open for tourists, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

"Ladakh has tremendous potential in Tourism. Better connectivity in Ladakh would certainly bring tourists in large numbers. The Siachen area is now open for tourists and Tourism. From Siachen Base Camp to Kumar Post, the entire area has been opened for tourism purposes", he tweeted

The minister was in Ladakh, along with Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, to inaugurate the newly constructed 'Colonel Chewang Rinchen Bridge' across the Shyok River. The bridge is strategically located to provide easy connectivity with the Daulat Beg Oldi sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Located at an elevation of almost 18,000 ft, Siachen is known for its arduous weather and difficult terrain.

The Indian Army had been allowing expeditions to Siachen before it came to a total stop in 1984 following a clash between India and Pakistan in the region.

The defence minister in June had made his maiden visit the Siachen Glacier and lauded the unstinting commitment of the ‘Siachen Warriors’ in extremely harsh weather.

