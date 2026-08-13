'Shuddhikaran' at Haldwani ramlila ground after Kharge rally sparks Congress-BJP row

A "shuddhikaran" ceremony at Ramlila Ground, Haldwani after Mallikarjun Kharge's Aug 8 Congress rally has sparked a political row in Uttarakhand. Congress alleges BJP-linked Shri Ram Sena performed it, calling it caste discrimination.

A shuddhikaran, or purification, ceremony held at the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani after a rally addressed by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on August 8 has created a political stir in Uttarakhand, with both the Congress and BJP trading charges.

Speaking to ThePrint, Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal claimed that the group, Shri Ram Sena, that performed the ceremony was associated with the BJP, a charge the ruling party has denied. Godiyal asked why no action has been taken so far. The Congress posted Godiyal’s statement on its official X handle.

Congress: 'Caste-based discrimination'

Godiyal said it was “deeply distressing and condemnable” that the very stage from which the Congress president addressed the public was the venue of a “purification” ritual by individuals allegedly associated with the BJP. “This incident reflects caste-based discrimination and a narrow mindset. The Congress believes in humanity, equality, and brotherhood, whereas such incidents foster animosity and division in society,” he said in a post on X.

He urged the Senior Superintendent of Police of Nainital to take cognisance, conduct an impartial investigation, and ensure action if the law has been violated. “There is no place for discrimination and untouchability in modern democratic India. Mahatma Gandhi had said, ‘Untouchability is a crime against God.’ Humanity and equality constitute the supreme religion,” he added.

Viral video and Kharge's past remarks

A video of the ‘purification’ ceremony has gone viral. One organiser claimed the ground was used for a political programme and certain slogans were raised.

“This place has been made to conduct Hindu programmes. To use this platform for a political programme and then to give a platform to a person who has spoken about Hinduvadi organisations being like a snake hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community. It violates the sanctity of the place,” the organiser said.

Ahead of the Assam elections earlier this year, Kharge had allegedly compared the *RSS and BJP to a poisonous snake*, prompting a police complaint by the Sangh’s Assam unit.

Opposition demands action

Congress leader Salman Soz urged PM Narendra Modi to condemn the incident. “This is outrageous! They have committed a hate crime against my party’s leader and the Leader of the Opposition and against a respected senior member of the Dalit community,” he wrote on X.

He called on the PM to direct the Home Minister, Uttarakhand CM and police to arrest the perpetrators under hate crime laws. RJD spokesperson Priyanka Bharti also slammed the act: “The barbaric progeny of Manu simply cannot stomach that a Dalit is one of the country’s foremost leaders. Does the BJP nurture such casteist bigots?”

BJP denies link, hits back at Congress

A statement by Uttarakhand BJP denied any connection with the organisation. “BJP has no connection with the organisation that conducted the rituals. Congress’s allegations are a diversionary tactic. The Sanatani community is deeply hurt by the objectionable slogans raised by a specific religious group at a ground of great religious significance,” said Khajan Das, BJP Cabinet minister and spokesperson.

Das said people of Devbhoomi are furious over the slogans raised at the sacred Ramlila Ground. “The Congress is resorting to caste-based politics to divert attention,” he added.

He also objected to slogans of a particular religion being raised at the rally on August 11. “Insulting Dalits has always been Congress’s nature. It is not Mallikarjun Kharge who needs purification, but the Congress party’s own tainted mindset,” Das said, citing treatment of leaders like Ambedkar, Sitaram Kesri and Jagjivan Ram