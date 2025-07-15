Shubhanshu Shukla to return from ISS today: When and where to watch Axiom 4 touchdown live

Upon splashdown, the crew will be retrieved by recovery teams and Shukla will then begin a 7-day rehabilitation protocol to readjust to Earth’s gravity after spending over two weeks in microgravity.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS), is set to return to Earth on Tuesday, marking the end of a historic mission under Axiom Space’s Ax-4 program. After an extraordinary 18-day stay aboard the orbital laboratory, Shukla and his three international crewmates are scheduled to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at 3:01 p.m. IST (4:31 AM CT).

When will Shubhanshu Shukla touch down on Earth?



Shukla, along with fellow astronauts Peggy Whitson (USA), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary), boarded SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft "Grace" at 3:30 a.m. CT (2 PM IST) on Monday. The spacecraft undocked from the ISS’s Harmony module at 7:15 a.m. ET (4:45 p.m. IST). NASA confirmed the hatch closure occurred at 5:07 a.m. EDT, and SpaceX announced “Dragon separation confirmed” shortly afterward via its official X account."Dragon is GO to undock from the Space Station," SpaceX said in a post on X. "Dragon separation confirmed!" the post added. This marks the completion of a nearly 23-hour return journey. Upon splashdown, the crew will be retrieved by recovery teams and Shukla will then begin a 7-day rehabilitation protocol to readjust to Earth’s gravity after spending over two weeks in microgravity.



Shukla’s mission originally spanned 14 days but was extended to 18, allowing for additional scientific research and collaborative work aboard the station. His participation in the Ax-4 mission makes him only the second Indian astronaut to travel to space, following Rakesh Sharma’s legendary mission in 1984. In a touching farewell message from orbit, Shukla described his experience as “an incredible journey,” expressing deep gratitude to ISRO, NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX. “India still looks better than the whole world,” he remarked, gazing down from the cupola of the ISS. Shukla’s return today is a proud moment for India and a significant step in the country’s growing presence in global space exploration.



When and where to watch Axiom-4 touchdown



Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's return journey from the ISS can be watched live online on NASA+, Axiom Space, and SpaceX’s platform. The Hatch Closure can be watched online at 2 p.m. IST (4:30 a.m. EDT) on NASA+. It will feature the astronauts' farewell and spacecraft hatch closure. The undocking from ISS is scheduled to take place at 4:35 p.m. IST (7:05 a.m.) and descent and splashdown, expected at 3:01 p.m. IST. The timings are subject to change based on weather conditions.



Shubhanshu's mother prepares a grand welcome



As Shubhanshu set to return from space, his family expressed relief about his impending safe return. His mother Asha, who got emotional during the launch, is preparing a grand welcome, particularly cooking his favourite home-cooked meals. She plans to cook whatever he likes, noting that he’s been craving home food for the past five-six years. Shubhanshu had previously mentioned missing home food. He took Indian sweets like mango nectar, carrot halwa, and moong dal halwa for the journey. His father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, expressed happiness as he awaited his safe return.



(With inputs from IANS)