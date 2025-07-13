Shubhanshu Shukla, set to return to Earth, says at Axiom-4 farewell ceremony, 'Even today, Bharat looks...'

India looks full of ambition, fearless, confident and full of pride from space, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla said on Sunday (July 13). Shukla was speaking at a farewell ceremony for Axiom-4 mission astronauts on board the International Space Station. Read on to know more on this.

India looks full of ambition, fearless, confident and full of pride from space, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla said on Sunday (July 13). "Even today, Bharat looks 'saare jahan se accha' from above," Shukla said reprising the iconic words of India's first astronaut Rakesh Sharma from space in 1984. Shukla was speaking at a farewell ceremony for Axiom-4 mission astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS), who are set to begin their return journey to Earth on Monday.

When is Axiom-4 crew returning?

"It almost seems magical to me...It has been a fantastic journey for me," Shukla said of his stay at the ISS which began on June 26. The Indian astronaut said that he was taking with him a lot of memories and learning that he will share with his countrymen. The Axiom-4 mission undocks from the ISS on Monday and is expected to splash down off the California coast in the US on Tuesday (July 15).

What is significance of the mission?

The Axiom-4 mission, carrying Shukla and three other astronauts from across the globe, had launched into space on June 25. The crew has conducted more than 60 scientific experiments in a wide range of areas including human health, materials science, and space agriculture. The mission is a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the US' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the American private company Axiom Space, and Elon Musk's SpaceX. The space trip is being seen as a significant milestone in India's own upcoming human spaceflight mission, dubbed the Gaganyaan.