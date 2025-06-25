The mission holds much significance for India's space capabilities, as the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will be piloted by India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla after launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket.

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station is set to launch today (June 25, 2025). The mission marks the return to space for India, Hungary, and Poland. The mission that has been put on hold at least six times will have four members, including ESA astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from Poland, former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, Indian Space Research Organisation’s Shubhanshu Shukla, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary. NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX are targeting a 2:31 am EDT (Noon IST) launch today.

Axiom 4 mission launch marks the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 12:01 pm IST. The crew will travel to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket. The targeted docking time is approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, June 26.



"Weather is 90 per cent favourable for liftoff": SpaceX

SpaceX has announced that all systems involved in the launch for the Axiom Mission 4 were "looking good". In a post on X, SpaceX on Tuesday (local time) stated that the weather was 90 per cent favourable for liftoff on Wednesday evening (local time)."All systems are looking good for Wednesday's launch of Axiom Space's Ax-4 mission to the International Space Station, and weather is 90 per cent favourable for liftoff," SpaceX stated.

Significance of Axiom 4 mission for India

The mission holds much significance for India's space capabilities, as the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will be piloted by India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla after launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket. For Group Captain Shukla, this will be an opportunity to emulate fellow Indian Air Force Officer Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who flew aboard Soyuz T-11 on April 3, 1984 as part of the Soviet Interkosmos programme, becoming the first Indian in space. The Group Captain will now be rewriting history, as he is set to become the second Indian in space and the first to visit the ISS.

Where to watch

The Axiom mission launch will live online, and streams will be available on the NASA+ website, SpaceX website and X @SpaceX starting 2 hours before liftoff.

Meanwhile, this mission has faced multiple delays in the past due to weather and technical issues with SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. Once docked, the private astronauts will spend two weeks conducting science, outreach, and commercial activities on the orbiting laboratory.



(With inputs from syndicated feeds)