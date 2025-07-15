Shubhanshu Shukla returns to Earth: How much did ISRO spend for IAF Group Captain's Axiom-4 space mission?

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Tuesday returned to Earth after successfully completing the ambitious Axiom-4 mission. Shukla, an IAF Group Captain, made a splashdown landing along with three mission companions off the coast of San Diego in California, US. Read on to know more on this.

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Tuesday returned to Earth after successfully completing the ambitious Axiom-4 mission. Shukla, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain, made a splashdown landing along with three mission companions off the coast of San Diego in California state, US. The mission was a collaborative effort between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the US' space agency NASA, private company Axiom Space, and Elon Musk-owned SpaceX. Many people may not be aware, but ISRO spent a hefty amount in sending Shukla to space, making him only the second Indian to achieve the feat.

How much money was spent?

According to media reports, ISRO spent around Rs 550 crore for the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). ISRO says Shukla's space trip is a crucial milestone towards India's own human spaceflight mission, dubbed the Gaganyaan. Shukla is one of the four IAF officers shortlisted for the Gaganyaan programme, which is scheduled for 2027. Shukla has become only the second Indian national to travel to space, more than 40 years after IAF Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma achieved the historic feat. Axiom-4 also marks the first time an Indian has visited and worked at the ISS.

What did Axiom crew do in space?

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying Shukla and three other astronauts splashed down in California shortly after 3 pm (Indian time). It took the space capsule nearly 22.5 hours to make its way from the ISS to the Earth. The four-member team was in space for 18 days, where the astronauts reportedly conducted at least 60 experiments across a wide range of learning areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Shukla's return with a message on X, saying: "I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to Space. As India’s first astronaut to have visited International Space Station, he has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage and pioneering spirit."