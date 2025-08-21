Shubhanshu Shukla on visiting space station: 'Achieved all objectives, results encouraging'

In a landmark achievement, IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became the first from the country to reach the orbiting lab. His 18-day stay aboard the ISS saw several experiments led by ISRO, as well as other activities on the orbital lab.

IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, on Thursday, August 21, stated that his mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has achieved all technical objectives, and the results are very encouraging. In a landmark achievement, Shukla became the first from the country to reach the orbiting lab.

His 18-day stay aboard the ISS saw several experiments led by ISRO, as well as other activities on the orbital lab. Speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi, Shukla called it the "mission of an entire nation". "We have been able to achieve all our technical objectives,” Shukla said.

"We had seven different experiments, ranging from stem cell research to growing sprouts on the space station. Some of them started showing results while we were there. The results were very encouraging,” he added. However, Shukla urged everyone not to "jump to conclusions", adding the results need to be analysed.

“All the experiments done on the space station were preserved and then frozen and have been brought back to Earth," said the IAF Group Captain. Shukla called the experience "unbelievable", expressing his excitement over his journey to the ISS.

'A very different feeling...'

"Despite all the training, when you sit on that rocket and when that engine ignites, when they catch fire, it is a very different feeling. From that point in time till the time we splashed down, the experience has been unbelievable. It has been so exciting and so amazing that I really have been struggling to find words of how do I convey to you so that you live that through my words," Shukla said.

"Witnessing and executing a human spaceflight mission like this gives you a lot of knowledge, a lot of information. And these are intangibles; you cannot measure them. You cannot just put everything on paper and write it down. The experience goes much beyond and much deeper than what you are documenting or putting in books", he added.