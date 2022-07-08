Amarnath Cloudburst: Shrine Board releases helpline numbers, Yatra suspended for now

On Friday evening, a cloudburst at the Amarnath cave shrine unleashed flash floods, killing at least 13 pilgrims, wounding five others, and leaving many more missing. At 5.30 p.m., a cloudburst occurred near the shrine. According to officials, flash waters generated by the cloudburst washed away at least three communal kitchens and 25 Yatri tents.
Meanwhile, the CEO of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board has released the helpline number so that pilgrims' families can call the authorities and obtain relevant information.
NDRF: 011-23438252, 011-23438253
Kashmir Divisional Helpline: 0194-2496240
Shrine Board Helpline: 0194-2313149
Joint Police Control Room Pahalgam
9596779039
9797796217
01936243233
01936243018
Police control room Anantnag
9596777669
9419051940
01932225870
01932222870
Shri Amarnath Shrine Board
Additionally, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters that rescue operations by various agencies is underway, the situation is under control and the injured are being airlifted for treatment.
As per local police officials, the Yatra has been temporarily suspended. The Amarnath Yatra had kicked off on June 30th after a gap of 2 years due to the Covid pandemic.
A decision on resumption of the pilgrimage will be taken after rescue operations are completed, he added.