Amarnath Cloudburst: Shrine Board releases helpline numbers, Yatra suspended for now

Screengrab/Twitter

On Friday evening, a cloudburst at the Amarnath cave shrine unleashed flash floods, killing at least 13 pilgrims, wounding five others, and leaving many more missing. At 5.30 p.m., a cloudburst occurred near the shrine. According to officials, flash waters generated by the cloudburst washed away at least three communal kitchens and 25 Yatri tents.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board has released the helpline number so that pilgrims' families can call the authorities and obtain relevant information.



NDRF: 011-23438252, 011-23438253

Kashmir Divisional Helpline: 0194-2496240

Shrine Board Helpline: 0194-2313149

Joint Police Control Room Pahalgam

9596779039

9797796217

01936243233

01936243018

Police control room Anantnag

9596777669

9419051940

01932225870

01932222870

Shri Amarnath Shrine Board

Additionally, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters that rescue operations by various agencies is underway, the situation is under control and the injured are being airlifted for treatment.

As per local police officials, the Yatra has been temporarily suspended. The Amarnath Yatra had kicked off on June 30th after a gap of 2 years due to the Covid pandemic.

A decision on resumption of the pilgrimage will be taken after rescue operations are completed, he added.