Shrikant Tyagi, who abused and assaulted woman in Noida housing society, granted bail by HC in Gangster Act case

Tyagi was earlier granted bail in connection with three cases but remained in jail as he was booked under the Gangster Act by the Delhi Police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 08:41 PM IST

Shrikant Tyagi in police custody - File Photo

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested over two months ago for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman at his apartment complex. 

Tyagi, who has been in jail since his arrest on August 9, was earlier granted bail in connection with three cases but remained in jail as he was booked under the Gangster Act by the Delhi Police.

Tyagi, who claimed to be a BJP farmer wing leader - a claim rejected by the party, had abused a woman in the on the premises of Grand Omaxe in Noida Sector 93B on August 5. The incident took place when the woman objected to the plantation of some trees by Tyagi, citing a violation of rules even as he claimed he was within his rights to do so.

 

