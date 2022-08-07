Shrikant Tyagi's supporters enter Noida housing society, detained after creating ruckus

Photo: Twitter

Supporters of Shrikant Tyagi, who misbehaved and threatened a woman in a residential complex in Noida, entered Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93B on Sunday. They tried to mob the housing complex.

According to reports, they tried to create a ruckus in the apartments and were seen repeatedly asking for the woman's address. Noida police has detained the politician's supporters.



Tyagi is still on the run. He has been accused of outraging a woman`s modesty during an argument over the plantation of palm trees near his apartment at a residential society in Noida on Friday. The issue came to light after a video of the abuse became viral.

Reports suggest that Tyagi is a BJP functionary, however, the party has denied the claim.

The spat took place during the day at the Grand Omaxe society in Sector-93B in Noida when the woman objected to a plantation of some trees by Shrikant Tyagi, citing violation of rules even as he claimed he was within his rights to do so.

A case has been registered against Tyagi for abusing and assaulting a woman. The accused is absconding and teams have been formed to nab him.



