Shrikant Tyagi case: 'He would be arrested within 48 hours,' says BJP MP Mahesh Sharma

File photo

BJP MP Mahesh Sharma on Saturday said that Shrikant Tyagi would not be spared for misbehaving and threatening a woman in a residential complex in Noida, adding that the police have been instructed to arrest him within 48 hours.

The MP from Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) also clarified the accused is not from the BJP. Tyagi has been accused of outraging a woman`s modesty during an argument over the plantation of palm trees near his apartment at a residential society in Noida on Friday. The issue came to light after a video of the abuse became viral.

Reports suggest that Tyagi is a BJP functionary, however, the party has denied the claim.

The spat took place during the day at the Grand Omaxe society in Sector-93B in Noida when the woman objected to a plantation of some trees by Shrikant Tyagi, citing violation of rules even as he claimed he was within his rights to do so.

Tyagi has been involved in a dispute with the society since 2019. The administration of the society claims the man had encroached upon the premises' common area.

A case has been registered against Tyagi for abusing and assaulting a woman. The accused is absconding and teams have been formed to nab him.

