Shrikant Tyagi case: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders detailed probe, strict action against accused

Shrikant Tyagi incident: Six police personnel have also been suspended in connection with the case, the CM office said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:11 PM IST

File Photo

In another major development in the ongoing Shrikant Tyagi incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the matter. 

CM Adityanath has ordered a detailed investigation into the case and directed that stern action be taken against the accused. He has also asked for a report from the Home Department, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, 6 police personnel have been suspended in UP, including inspector-in-charge, one SI and four constables, the CM office said.

