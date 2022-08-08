Shrikant Tyagi case: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders detailed probe, strict action against accused

File Photo

In another major development in the ongoing Shrikant Tyagi incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the matter.

CM Adityanath has ordered a detailed investigation into the case and directed that stern action be taken against the accused. He has also asked for a report from the Home Department, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, 6 police personnel have been suspended in UP, including inspector-in-charge, one SI and four constables, the CM office said.

READ | Noida: Who is Shrikant Tyagi, alleged BJP leader who abused a woman in Grand Omaxe society viral video?