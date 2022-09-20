Shrikant Tyagi case: Posters put up in society to harass my children, husband framed by cops, alleges politician's wife

Shrikant Tyagi's wife Annu (Left) alleges her children being harassed by society residents

Annu Tyagi, the wife of politician Shrikant Tyagi who was arrested for assaulting and abusing a woman last month, has alleged that her children were being harassed by residents of Omaxe housing society of Noida’s Sector 93-B, reported Jansatta.

Addressing a press conference held at a restaurant in Navyug Market on Sunday, Annu alleged that her children were being harassed through posters in the society. She also demanded action against those who put up the posters.

She also claimed that her husband has been framed through a well-planned conspiracy. Annu said that in the society case, he was deliberately provoked and then action was taken against him by making the video viral.

The wife of the self-proclaimed BJP leader also charged that the men, who have been labelled as goons who came to threaten the woman, had actually come to give family to her family.

She said that the men, arrested on charge on threatening the woman, were brought to the flat by the security guards of the society. She said that the police labelled his husband as gangster without even probing the incident properly.

The press conference was attended by several office holders of Tyagi Bhumihar Swabhiman Morcha. Ever since Shrikant was arrested, the Tyagi community in western Uttar Pradesh has come out in his support.

Earlier this month, Annu posted a video on Twitter in which she claimed that her house was specifically targeted by the anti-encroachment authorities, while there were similar other constructions in the society.

“This is a video in which only two houses can be seen. There are more such flats. If my balcony is demolished, the other should have been broken too. I don't want anyone's house to be broken. But I want justice for the injustice done to me. Was it right to break down my house and distribute sweets?” Annu wrote in the tweet.

On September 2, a Noida court rejected the bail plea of Tyagi, was booked under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after he was arrested on August 9 from Meerut by the Noida police.

Besides the Gangster's Act, he was also booked for assaulting the woman on August 5 and in a cheating case for using stickers and a state government symbol on his cars issued only to state assembly members.