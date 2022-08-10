Shrikant Tyagi BJP leader? Wife makes new claim, attacks MP Mahesh Sharma

Shrikant Tyagi news (File)

Anu Tyagi, the wife of Shrikant Tyagi, said on Wednesday that her husband is a BJP leader. She also alleged that Shrikant Tyagi and her family were being harassed at the behest of BJP MP Mahesh Sharma. Shrikant Tyagi was arrested by Noida Police for bullying and assaulting a woman in Noida's Grand Omaxe society in a viral video.

"My husband was a BJP member. This entire drama is being played out at the behest of Mahesh Sharma. He abused the police commissioner. That's why the police were misbehaving with us," she told reporters.

According to reports, Tyagi and the woman were arguing over the trees he planted in the common area of the society when he abused and pushed her. The viral video triggered outrage on social media.

While Tyagi's social media profiles identified himself as a BJP leader, the party said he wasn't associated with it.

Anu Tyagi said Shrikant Tyagi wanted to surrender but could not as she had been detained at the police stations.

"My husband would have surrendered the first day but we were only waiting for a lawyer so that we could take appropriate legal recourse. Had I not been detained at the police station, my husband would have surrendered the very next day as I could have engaged a lawyer and sought legal help," she said.

Anu Tyagi alleged that her staffers were subjected to third-degree torture, adding that her children were also being harassed.

She said: "I was not tortured physically, but I was harassed mentally. The police misbehaved in every way possible, even though I was fully cooperating in the investigation. Where is Yogi ji now? Am I not a woman?"

Anu Tyagi claimed that the police action against her meant her children were home without any supervision.

Shrikant Tyagi was arrested on Tuesday in Meerut where he had been hiding, along with three of his associates.

After his arrest, Shrikant Tyagi said the woman was like her sister and the entire controversy was manufactured to destroy his political career.

