Shrikant Tyagi, accused of abusing woman in Noida's Grand Omaxe, arrested

Shrikant Tyagi, Grand Omaxe viral video (File)

Police have arrested Shrikant Tyagi, the man accused of abusing a woman at Noida's Grand Omaxe society. Tyagi is accused of bullying the woman who was asking him to remove the Palm trees he had planted in the society's common area. Tyagi was also seen on camera pushing the woman. The Noida police arrested Shrikant Tyagi from Meerut. They arrested four of his associates as well.

The police had been searching for Shrikant Tyagi since Saturday when the viral video shot on Friday got viral on social media.

Tyagi's Twitter bio said he was a National Executive Member, Bharatiya Janata Party (Kisaan Morcha) National Co-Coordinator, Yuva Kisaan Samiti Bharatiya Janata Party, (Kisaan Morcha). The BJP, however, said the party had no association with Tyagi. Tyagi's social media feed is replete with photographs of top BJP leaders including JP Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, and Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Shrikant Tyagi had been switching his phone on and off to throw the police off his trail. According to the Indian Express, Shrikant Tyagi was appointed as the national coordinator of the BJP Kisan Morcha’s Yuva Kisan Samiti in 2018 and was part of the team from August 2018 to April 2021. However, Tyagi didn't make it to the new team that was formed last year.

Shrikant Tyagi also received police protection. He was given security between October 2018 and February 2020 as he was part of some administration, Ghaziabad police chief Muniraj G told the daily.