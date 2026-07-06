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Ram Mandir trust accepts resignations of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra amid donation theft probe

The news comes after the trust held a meeting in Ayodhya earlier in the day. Rai and Mishra had tendered their resignations amid a scandal surrounding the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya over alleged embezzlement of donations.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 06:20 PM IST

Ram Mandir trust accepts resignations of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra amid donation theft probe
The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (Photo: ANI).
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The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has accepted the resignations of its general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra. The news comes after the trust held a meeting in Ayodhya earlier in the day. Rai and Mishra had tendered their resignations amid a scandal surrounding the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya over alleged embezzlement of donations.

Police have so far arrested eight accused persons in connection to the donation theft case. One of the arrested accused is Champat Rai's driver Ram Shankar Yadav aka Tinnu Yadav. The others are Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, and Ramashankar Mishra.

On Friday, the special investigation team (SIT) handling the embezzlement case had visited the Ram Temple as part of the probe. The SIT has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation into the case. The extension was given to allow the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured strict action against the accused in the case even as opposition leaders continue to attack the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue. Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad said: "Our leader Akhilesh Yadav and we have demanded not once but multiple times that the trust should be dissolved. An investigation should have been conducted by keeping all the people of the trust out."

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the temple donation embezzlement case. In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote: "Prime Minister, the entire country wants to know why those involved in the theft at Shri Ram Mandir, the land scam, and siphoning off commissions in the construction are being protected. When will they receive strict punishment?"

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