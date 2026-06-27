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Ram Mandir trust confirms resignation of chief Champat Rai, says offerings safe: 'Guilty will receive strict punishment'

In a statement, the trust also said that all donated silver bricks, ornaments, and other offerings were safe and properly documented. The temple body further stated it was "shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened" over the allegations of irregularities pertaining to donations.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 09:58 PM IST

Ram Mandir trust confirms resignation of chief Champat Rai, says offerings safe: 'Guilty will receive strict punishment'
The trust said that it was committed to ensuring a fair investigation in the case.
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The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday (June 27) confirmed it had received resignation letters from its general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra amid an investigation into alleged theft of temple donations. In a statement, the trust also said that all donated silver bricks, ornaments, and other offerings were safe and properly documented. The temple body further stated it was "shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened" over the allegations of irregularities pertaining to donations.

In a press release posted on social media, the trust said it "has received a resignation letter from Shri Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust), and from Trustee Shri Anil Mishra," adding that it will consider the matter in an upcoming meeting. It further stated: "The Trust assures those devotees who personally handed over silver bricks, ornaments, and other items to the Trust officials as offerings in the service of Lord Shri Ram that these items are safely available along with proper records." 

The trust said that it was committed to ensuring a fair investigation in the case. "We assure everyone that steps will be taken to ensure that such unfortunate situations do not arise in the future. The guilty will receive strict punishment in accordance with the law and serve as a deterrent." It added that "anti-social, irreligious, and self-serving elements will not be allowed to succeed in their attempts to tarnish Sanatan Dharma", and urged devotees to protect themselves from "misleading and baseless rumours."

As part of the investigation into the case, eight persons named as accused in the First Information Report (FIR) have been arrested and sent to judicial custody until Monday (June 29). They have been booked on charges such as theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating, and criminal conspiracy under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has promised action in the case even as opposition leaders have slammed the state government. "The SIT report came and action started immediately. I assure you that, as I had said, we will separate truth from falsehood," Adityanath said on Friday.

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