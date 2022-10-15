Search icon
'Shri Hari on top, medicines name below': MP CM Shivraj Chouhan pitches for use of Hindi in medicine

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan made the remarks while addressing Hindi Vyakhyan programme at Bharat Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

"Why can't the names of medicines be written in Hindi, write Shri Hari on the top and the names of medicines below," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday. Chouhan made the remarks while addressing Hindi Vyakhyan programme at Bharat Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal.

Strongly pitching for prescribing medicines in English, he said if the prescription is of crocin medicine, then write it in Hindi "what's the problem?" "I do not have much to say because we have to do it. Hindi University was the result of that, it is a different matter whether it was less successful or more," Chouhan said.

He said the government was not against English but awareness about the national language is necessary. "Today this mentality is wrong that work cannot be done without English. I have seen many medical college kids leaving medical college just because their English is not good," he said.

He cited examples of some countries where work is carried out in native languages and who have made great advances in science and technology. "Who speaks English in countries like Russia, Japan, Germany and China? We have become slaves. When I went to the US, I gave a speech in Hindi and received more appreciation then people who were speaking in English," he said.

"This is a social revolution. Nothing is impossible. When I announced that (MBBS course in Hindi) some people were laughing back then but now we have shown it by doing it," he added. Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai and several litterateurs were present on the occasion.

Union Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Chouhan will launch the medical textbooks for three subjects- Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry-translated from English into Hindi on October 16. 

