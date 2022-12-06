Shree Ramesh Gowani- from losing his father early to being a real estate tycoon

The loss of a parent is a trauma like no other, and it can often leave people broken. Especially when the tragedy occurs early in life, it can be devastating. It can shove one early into a pool of responsibilities and leave them clueless about the way ahead. Shree Ramesh Gowani, the man we know as the real estate tycoon of India, had a similar story. His father, Shri Ghamandiram Gowani, was a renowned builder and often included business lessons in his upbringing. However, he died early, leaving Shri Ramesh Gowani alone to figure out business.

A bereaved Mr Gowani decided that crying wouldn’t help and he would have to do something to change his and his family’s fate. He worked hard to take the business to the heights it is at today. Consequently, he became the guiding light for Kamala Group and the primary force behind its success.

We recently talked to him regarding his journey, and he expressed his gratitude towards his mother, siblings and wife. While his mother and siblings offered him incessant emotional support and strength, his wife is a consistent support in business.

With a background like Mr Gowani, it was easy to take the privilege for granted and stray away. However, he was determined to continue the legacy of his family and take their name to great heights. He has instilled similar values in his children who are currently studying but are motivated to take the family business to greater heights.

Mr Gowani’s entry into the world of real estate dates back to 1978 and is marked by his first project, the iconic La Papilo Mumbai. Over the decades, he has had a versatile base of influential customers that includes Bollywood names, businesspersons, politicians, etc. One of his greatest gifts to Mumbai infrastructure is the Kamal Mills area in Mumbai, which bustles with top corporates including KPMG, NSL, PWC, IIFL, etc.

The operations of Kamala Mills started in the year 1992 with a cotton cloth manufacturing business. This beginning also marked the rise of international fashion brands in India. Mr Gowani launched his fashion brand Gabbana, which catered to the custom clothing demands of the international markets. Some top names that were styled by Gabbana include former prime minister Shri Manmohan Singh, Tatas, Birlas, and Bacchans. This astounding success was followed by Mr Ramesh Gowani’s entry into the field of travel and tourism. He launched CR Travels, which helped to connect with tourism boards worldwide.

Apart from being an accomplished businessman, Mr Gowani has also been active in social service. This is a great story of converting traumas to triumphs and many aspiring entrepreneurs can derive inspiration from it.

