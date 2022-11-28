Shradhha Walkar murder: Police van carrying Aftab Poonawalla attacked in Delhi, WATCH

A police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla was attacked on Monday evening by two men carrying swords outside the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini where he was taken for a polygraph test. The two men, who claim to be from Hindu Sena, have been detained by the police.

WATCH Police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla attacked by at least 2 men carrying swords who claim to be from Hindu Sena, outside FSL office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Bpx4WCvqXs — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

The vehicle was driven out of the spot while the attackers were detained and their weapons seized, the police said, adding the incident took place around 6.45 pm.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar, and cut her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court on November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

