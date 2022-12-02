'Shraddha was cut into 35 pieces, I will chop you into 70': Maharashtra man threatens live-in partner

Representational Image

A man in Maharashtra cited the sensational murder of Shraddha Walkar by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala to threaten his live-in partner, reported India Today.

The woman from Maharashtra’s Dhule filed a police complaint against her live-in partner Arshad Salim Malik that he harassed her and threatened to cut into 70 pieces is she went against his wishes, according to the report.

As per the complaint filed by the woman on November 29, Arshad had been harassing her since July 2021 when they started living together.

The woman, as quoted by India Today, said she was earlier married to another man who dies in a road accident in 2019. They also had a child together in 2017.

She then met a man who introduced himself to her as Harshal Mali. The victim alleges he took her to a forest in Dhule’s Laling village where he raped her and then threatened with a video of the act.

The two then decided to live together and went to Amalner in July 2021 to prepare an affidavit for their live-in relationship. Later on, she realised that the man’s name was Arshad Salim Malik, and not Harshal Mali. They later shifted to a flat in Osmanabad.

She further alleged that Arshad forcefully converted her religion and even tried to convert the religion of the child from her deceased husband.

Four months later, they shifted to a house in the Vitta Bhatti area of Dhule where she gave birth to their child in August this year.

In her complaint, the woman mentioned about an incident when Arshad burned her skin with a hot silencer for opposing his demand. When she tried to oppose his wishes, Arshad Malik threatened her using Shraddha Walkar’s case and said, "Shraddha was cut into 35 pieces but I will cut you into 70 pieces".