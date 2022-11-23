Revealed: What was written in Shraddha Walkar's last Instagram message

Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed the woman and chopped her body into 35 pieces. (File)

New Delhi: Shraddha Walkar had talked to a friend just hours before she was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala. She wrote an Instagram message to the friend whose reply she would never read.

Walkar was allegedly murdered on May 18 by Poonawala who allegedly strangled her in a fit of rage. Hours before the incident -- at around 4.35 pm -- she texted, "I have got news".

The friend replied around two hours later probing what the news was. But he never received a response. He also called Poonawala and texted him and her as to where Shraddha was, but never received a reply.

He said his message was last 'seen' in September wherein he wrote if she was fine. But he got suspicious after he didn't get a reply.

Months later, one of her friends told her father, Vikas Walkar, that she hadn't been heard from for months. Walkar filed a missing person complaint with the police that approached Aaftab.

Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed the woman and chopped her body into 35 pieces. He disposed of the pieces one by one over several weeks.

The police haven't yet found Shraddha's head.

Poonawala told a Delhi court yesterday that he had killed the woman in a fit of rage. He said he has forgotten where he dumped the pieces of the body.

Also read: Shraddha Walkar murder case: When reel inspired real crimes in India

Meanwhile, in 2020, Walkar lodged a police complaint against Poonawala, accusing him of blackmail and assault. She said her live-in partner would suffocate her and threatened to cut her into pieces. She said he had been thrashing for six months and threatened to kill her.

She had also written in the complaint that she didn't want to live with him.

Also read: 'In heat of moment, not deliberate': Aaftab Poonawala on killing Shraddha Walkar; court nod for polygraph test

In April, they went on a trip to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. But days after moving in, Aaftab killed her.

He said he burnt the head to conceal Walkar's identity.

Apparently, he bought another woman home when Walkar's body was inside the refrigerator.