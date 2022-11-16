Shraddha Walkar murder: What is narco test? Why cops want Aaftab Poonawalla to undergo the test

Photo: ANI

The Delhi Police have sought the approval of a Delhi court on Wednesday to conduct a narco test on Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. The police had approached the Saket Court in Delhi for permission of a narco test, saying that Aftab was not co-operating in the murder probe.

The development comes amid sensational revelations in the brutal murder case that has captured the attention of the nation. The disturbing crime took place 6 months ago but was only recently uncovered. Accused Aaftab strangled his live-in partner Shraddha during a heated argument between the couple. Aaftab attempted to hide Shraddha’s death by hacking her dead body into 35 pieces. He stored the victim’s remains in a freezer and disposed of the body parts over the course of 18 days.

The police has been interrogating Aaftab about the murder and also recreated the crime scene at and around his Chattarpur home. Now, the police will make Aftaab undergo a narco test to clear out the facts.

What is a narco test?

The narco test is a form of investigation technique which attempts to bring out the truth from an individual. In this test, a drug is administered to the person intravenously. This can be substances like sodium pentothal, scopolamine and sodium amytal.

The drug’s effects cause an individual to go through the various stages of experience of anaesthesia. When the individual reaches the hypnotic stage, they are asked questions where true answers are needed. In the hypnotic stage, the person is more likely to reveal information that he or she may not disclose when conscious.

On the other hand, a person may also reveal their personal desires, fantasies, illusions, impulses, etc, under the drug’s influence. However, there is an issue with the test. Some people can still retain the ability to give deceiving information despite undergoing the test.

Why did the police seek a narco test?

When first called by the police for questioning, the accused had alleged that the deceased had left their house on May 22. Her belongings had been found at the house but he told the police that she had left with only her mobile phone and the two had not been in contact ever since.

The officials investigation the murder have doubts over the version given by Aaftab Poonawalla. He finally confessed to the crime and the gruesome body disposal on stern interrogation and probe of digital evidence in the case, which also includes the accused using the victim’s Instagram account.

The test will help the probe team understand the mental health of the accused and the nature of actions involved in the brutal murder.

"The test will bring out the truth and it is expected that the police teams investigating the case will conduct it after the initial probe is completed," an official was quoted as saying.

