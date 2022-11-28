Search icon
Shraddha Walkar murder: Weapons used by Aaftab Poonawala to chop victims's body recovered, top updates

Shraddha Walkar murder: Last week, the police had recovered five sharp-edged knives from the rented accommodation of Aaftab.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

In the latest development in Shraddha Walkar murder case, Delhi Police have recovered some weapons that were used by Aaftab Poonawala to chop off his partner's body, police sources told ANI. Aaftab is accused of strangling his girlfriend Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

Here are the top updates:

  • A polygraph test on Aaftab is presently underway at the forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Rohini, Delhi.
  • Police have also recovered Shraddha's ring that Aftab had gifted to another girl whom he invited to his flat. 
  • Two days ago, the investigators had contacted a woman, whom Aaftab met through the dating app Bumble, the same platform where he had first met Shraddha. The woman is a psychologist by profession.
  • Last week, the police had recovered five sharp-edged knives from the rented accommodation of Aaftab. Teams of Delhi Police had visited his house in Chattarpur on Wednesday.
  • His polygraph test was left incomplete on Friday. A senior FSL official said that for the past three days, the officials have been asking him questions and the polygraph test is likely to continue further.

