Shraddha Walkar murder: Suitcase with body parts found, Aaftab Poonawala undergoes mental test

The Delhi Police have reached Faridabad and are taking the details of the case. The suitcase and the body parts appear to have been dumped at the plac

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

The police suspect that the remains of a woman found in Faridabad on Thursday could be Shraddha Walkar's, who was allegedly murdered by Aaftab Poonawala. The police found the suitcase in the Surajkund forest area. The body parts were wrapped in a plastic bag and a sack. Clothes and belts were also recovered. The police suspect that the body was dumped there but the person was killed elsewhere. The whole exercise was conducted to avoid detection and identification of the body. 

The Delhi Police have reached Faridabad and are taking the details of the case. The suitcase and the body parts appear to have been dumped at the place months ago. However, it isn't clear if the deceased is a woman or a man. They are waiting for the post-mortem of the person.

Meanwhile, Aaftab Poonawala, accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, has been subjected to what is called the Perceptual Ability Test (PAT). PAT is a psychological analysis test. This test analyses a person's mental balance and thinking process. Poonwala allegedly strangled the person in a fit of rage and then chopped her body into 35 pieces. He then stored these parts in a refrigerator and disposed them of one by one.

He lived with the corpse in his fridge amid the stench. He then wiped the entire flat with chemicals to wipe out traces of blood. He also had sex with another woman when the body was present inside the house.

He told the police that he used to apply makeup to Shraddha's severed head. In jail, he appears normal and often laughs when asked questions about the murder.

He told the police that he had studied the human anatomy before chopping off the body.

He was also sacked by the Gurgaon company for bad behavior toward women. 

Also read: ‘Insulted, kicked out by Aaftab’s family while trying to find solution’: Shraddha Walkar’s father Vikas

He kept misleading Shraddha's friends as he chatted with them on Instagram impersonating her.

He even called a common friend in September and asked him to tell Shraddha to contact him. This was months after she died.

