Shraddha Walkar murder: How Aftab Poonawalla’s ‘Blinkit App’ purchases became vital evidence?

New details emerged today in the Shraddha Walkar murder case that shook the country last year. Police have revealed the accused, Aftab Poonawalla’s confessions in court as well as vital evidence that helped investigators conclude that the crime was committed on May 18 or thereafter.

As per the 6,629 page charge sheet filed by the police against Aftab in the murder case, his conduct including his purchases from ‘Blinkit App’ and other abnormal ones. Aftab bought items like a saw, hammer, knives, chopper, trash bags, suitcase, refrigerator, eyebrow razor and articles for cleaning the washroom among other things from the ‘Blinkit App'.

Aftab also made an ‘abnormal purchase’ of water bottles for the first three days and also bought dry ice, agarbatti etc.. These are evident enough that he murdered Shraddha on May 18 or thereafter and purchased all those articles after the crime to either to dispose of the dead body or to preserve the body parts from decomposing, the charge sheet says. The court was also informed by the Delhi Police that Aftab is a chef trained at Taj Hotel and knows how to preserve flesh.

As per Aftab’s confession to the police, he strangulated Shraddha on May 18 evening and then cut her body into pieces with the saw he purchased. He bought a new fridge on May 19 and stored the body pieces in it. He later disposed them one by one in forest area near Delhi’s Chhattarpur and Mehrauli, as per his convenience.

“After killing Shraddha, I closed the main door of the house at about 7.45 pm and went to a nearby hardware shop, and purchased a saw, three blades, a hammer and a plastic clip.

"Thereafter, I came back to the flat and shifted the body of Shraddha in the bathroom and cut her hands from the wrist, and kept them in a white polythene,” the chargesheet quoted Poonawala's disclosure statement.

He added that “over the next four to five days, I cut the dead body in 17 pieces (three pieces of each hand (six pieces), three pieces of each leg (six pieces), head, torso, two pieces of pelvic, and thumb.”

