Shraddha Walkar murder: Here's what Aaftab Poonawala does in Tihar Jail

Aaftab Poonawala with Shraddha Walkar: He is lodged in Tihar jail. (Representational)

The Delhi Police is still grappling with several questions linked to Aaftab Poonawala and his murdered live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. They have found some body parts of the woman but haven't completely unraveled the murder. Poonawala's remorseless and unusually calm demeanor after allegedly committing the heinous crime is confounding them further. He has shown no remorse so far and has been sleeping in his jail properly, betraying no nervousness, even during the polygraph and narco tests.

According to reports, Aaftab Poonawala, lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, has been reading an English novel. The jail authorities provided him with the book after he expressed his wish to read an English book.

The reports said Poonawala is reading American novelist Paul Theroux's book The Great Railway Bazaar. The book isn't a crime novel. It is a travelogue.

Such a book is given to him as the officials didn't want to give him something that might inspire him to commit crimes or conduct self-harm.

Aaftab Poonawala is also concentrating on playing chess. Sometimes he plays with other cellmates, but most of the time alone. He devises both strategies.

The policemen have been asked to keep a close watch on the man. The police are also watching the man using the CCTV cameras.

Poonawala had allegedly chopped the body of the woman into 35 pieces and thrown them one by one over a period of two months. According to reports, the Mumbai Police questioned Poonawala when the body was still inside the fridge but didn't search his house. If they had done that, they would have found the head of the body in the Mehrauli flat.



The police have found 13 pieces of the body, including the jaw, but the head is missing.

Police believe Poonawala has been misleading them.

Poonawala told the police that after her murder, he had been dating a doctor who came to the flat twice. The doctor told the police she had no inkling that Walkar's body was present inside the flat when she visited him.

He has also told the police that he would watch the woman's head and even apply makeup on it. The police believe he was trying to prove himself insane by making absurd comments.

Poonawala reportedly killed the woman as they had had a breakup and he didn't want her to date other men.

The police have also found three blood stains in the house.

Poonawala had been inspired by several television shows. He wiped the house clean with chemicals to erase the evidence that could lead to his conviction.