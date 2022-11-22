Shraddha Walkar murder case: Why make it Hindu-Muslim issue, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo)

The Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi has made big news because of the grisly details of the crime, with many political leaders also weighing in with their opinion on the brutal killing. While BJP has been batting on the ‘love jihad’ angle, opposition leaders are turning away from the religious connotation of the case.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the recent murders in the country, recalling the Shraddha murder case and also the Azamgarh killing, should not be made into a Hindu-Muslim issue, saying that every heinous crime should be condemned.

While speaking to Times Now, Owaisi said that the killing of Shraddha Walkar in Mehrauli is a heinous crime but it should not be a Hindu-Muslim issue. He further said that the recent killing in Azamgarh, where a Hindu man murdered his girlfriend.

Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Every heinous crime should be condemned. If any crime is done against women then it should be condemned. The day before yesterday in Azamgarh, Prince Yadav killed his girlfriend. Every day we hear about such crimes. Why make Hindu-Muslim.”

Meanwhile, the Shraddha Walkar murder case has become a major polling issue in Gujarat elections and the MCD polls 2022, where BJP candidates have termed the murder as ‘love jihad’ and have vowed to fight against the phenomena.

Shraddha Walkar was killed on May 18, and the harrowing details of her murder were just discovered earlier this month. Walkar was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, who has since been taken into police custody.

Aaftab revealed that he had chopped the body of his partner into 35 pieces after murdering her, and dumped it in a forest near Mehrauli. He also made many shocking revelations, including that he had planned to kill Shraddha before the night of the murder, and how he used dating apps to lure other women into his apartment, while Shraddha’s body parts were still in his fridge.

