Shraddha Walkar murder case: Victim's WhatsApp chats reveal history of abuse by Aaftab Poonawala

In the Mehrauli neighbourhood of Delhi, Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala about six months ago. Shraddha was killed by Aaftab, who strangled her during their argument. After dismembering Shraddha with an alleged hacksaw, the suspect placed her body parts in a freezer for 18 days before burying them one at a time.

According to the Delhi court, Aftab Poonawala, the suspect in Shraddha's murder, has been placed in police custody for the next five days. On Friday, Aaftab Amin Poonawala's former workplace in Gurugram was visited by a Delhi Police team.

With the investigation ongoing in full swing, now WhatsApp chats between Shraddha and her manager have come to the fore. Their conversation took place in 2020 when Shraddha revealed that she was beaten up by Aaftab.

In the chat, Shraddha told her manager that due to Aaftab's assault, she won't be showing up for work. She further said she was assaulted by her live-in partner and that she is unable to take the beatings any longer.

“I won’t be able to work today. I have severe body ache and my BP is low because of yesterday’s beating. I have no energy left and I can't even get up from bed,” Shraddha wrote.

She further wrote, "Also I need to make sure he moves out today." Shraddha also wrote an apology to the ex-manager for the trouble she caused and the "way it impacted work."

28-year-old Aaftab strangled Shraddha, 27, on May 18 and chopped her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge at his home in South Delhi.