Shraddha Walkar murder case: New horrors emerge as Delhi Police forage for skulls, unclaimed body parts

Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar (File photo)

The grisly murder of Shraddha Walkar has triggered a mass outrage across the country, with the shocking details of the crime being unveiled by the accused Aaftab Poonawala, who was also the victim’s partner for several years.

After revelations being made by Aaftab during police questioning, the Delhi Police has decided to widen its search across the capital. Aaftab had reportedly cut up Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces and dumped it in a nearby forest, among other areas of the capital.

On the lines of the claims being made by the accused, the Delhi Police is now conducting a capital-wide search for the body parts of Shraddha Walkar. The authorities are now looking into skulls and other unclaimed body parts recovered in the capital.

According to sources, the Delhi Police is now widening its search on the basis of the details provided by the accused and is looking into all the skulls and unclaimed body parts found in the national capital in the last six months, which is when Shraddha was murdered.

Aaftab has revealed that he had used a hacksaw to cut pieces of Shraddha’s body, while the tool is yet to be found. Delhi Police has found more than 13 body parts in the Chhatarpur forest yet, while it is yet to be determined if they belong to Shraddha.

The authorities are set to conduct a DNA test of the body parts found during the capital-wide search and will be matching it with the DNA taken from Shraddha’s father. Aaftab is also set to undergo a narco test soon, which will help the police uncover more clues about the gruesome murder.

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly killed by Aaftab after the couple got into a heated argument on May 18. Aaftab chopped Shraddha's body into 35 pieces and stored them in his 300-litre fridge. He then dumped the parts one by one discretely over the course of 18 days.

Aaftab is currently in the custody of Delhi Police and was produced in front of the Saket court on Thursday.

READ | Narco test decoded: What is 'truth serum', to be given to Aaftab Poonawala? Are 'confessions' admissible in court?