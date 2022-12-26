Shraddha Walkar murder case: How will voice sampling test of Aaftab Poonawala be conducted?

Shraddha Walker with Aaftab (Photo - Instagram)

In a new development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the prime accused in the gruesome killing – Aaftab Poonawala – is set to take a voice sampling test on December 26 on the order of the court and the investigative authorities.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who has been accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death, has been ordered by a Delhi court to provide his voice sample to the authorities due to the “sensitive nature” of the case.

As per the reports, Aaftab had earlier refused to give his voice sample to the investigating officers but the court said that a fair investigation is required to probe the matter, and the consent of the accused is only required in tests like brain mapping, polygraph, and narco analysis.

The voice sampling test of Aaftab Poonawala has been allowed by the court bench after they noted that the accused is “not ready to aid the investigation”. Further, the police custody of Poonawala was also extended by 14 days in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

What is voice sampling test of a criminal?

The “voice sampling” of a person who is accused or convicted in a criminal case is done to capture a recording of the voice which is only used for the purpose of criminal investigations and legal or constitutional issues, as per criminal law.

The voice sampling test of Aaftab will be done by the investigative authorities who are probing the Shraddha Walkar murder case, and the voice sample of the same will be presented in front of the magistrate when and however they demand it.

It must be noted that the voice sampling of any prime accused is done in the case to have a record of the person’s voice on file so that it can be obtained by the Investigating Agency or Police when the Magistrate directs to do so.

The voice sampling test of Aaftab can be done without his consent, which is not the case in narco-analysis tests, brain mapping, and polygraph tests of any criminal.

Shraddha Walkar was murdered in May this year, allegedly by Aaftab Poonawala. Aaftab then reportedly chopped her body into 35 pieces and disposed it in different secluded parts of south Delhi and Gurugram.

