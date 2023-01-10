Shraddha Walkar murder case: From law books to credit card, know Aaftab Poonawala’s demands from jail

Shraddha Walker with Aaftab (Photo - Instagram)

In a new development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, prime accused Aaftab Poonawala has been ordered to remain in judicial custody for 14 more days by the Saket court. This means that Poonawala will remain in jail till January 25, after which another hearing will be conducted.

Aaftab Poonawala has been accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces, storing it in the fridge, and then throwing them in a jungle over the course of several days. Poonawala has also confessed to the crime in front of the court.

On December 24, allowing the plea of Delhi Police seeking permission to obtain a voice sample of Poonawala, a Delhi court said even though a fair trial is a right of an accused but at the same time, a fair investigation is required in the larger public interest.

Further, Aaftab Poonawala has made certain requests to the court, seeking several items in jail. The court has asked the administration to listen to his demands and make the required arrangements for them to be delivered to Poonawala.

The alleged murderer had requested for law books and warm clothes to be provided to him inside the jail, according to media reports. Apart from this, Aaftab also asked the police to release his credit and debit cards so that they can be used to buy winter clothes.

Aaftab Poonawala’s lawyer had written in his application, “The accused is suffering from harsh winter in Tihar Jail, and there are no adequate garments for the winter, so there are urgent necessities of funds to purchase the day-to-day items as well as warm clothes. The accused had some funds in his accounts and the debit cards/credit cards of the accused are lying with police officials.”

Shraddha Walkar was killed in May 2022 and the news of her murder broke out six months later. Walkar and Aaftab had gotten into a heater argument and the latter had strangled her in a fit of rage, according to the Delhi Police.

