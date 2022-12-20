Shraddha Walkar murder case: Did Aaftab Poonawala apply for bail? Accused’s bail plea sparks confusion

Shraddha Walker with Aaftab (Photo - Instagram)

There have been new twists and turns in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, with the recent development being the confusion regarding the bail plea reportedly filed by the prime accused in the case, Aaftab Poonawala.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is the prime accused in the murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, reportedly submitted a bail plea letter in Delhi’s Saket Court, saying that keeping him in police custody will hamper his career and his future.

Aaftab’s bail plea was heard by a judge last week, where he has reportedly written in the letter that his time in jail will be very hard on his future prospects. Later, Poonawala claimed that he had no knowledge of the bail plea being filed.

After the confusion regarding the bail plea in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Aaftab informed the court through an email that the petition was filed “erroneously” and that he had no knowledge that the petition he signed was regarding his bail.

Aaftab, during a video conference chat with the Saket court judge, said that he did sign a vakalatnama, but had no idea that it was a bail petition. He requested the judge to withdraw the bail plea since it was filed without his knowledge.

The judge asked Aaftab if his bail plea should be kept pending. To this, the murder accused said, “I would like my counsel talks to me and withdraws the bail application.” The court further said, “Let the bail application be kept pending and only after the accused meets his counsel, it be decided whether the bail application is pressed or not.”

Aaftab Poonawala has been accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi’s Mehrauli and then chopping her dead body into 35 pieces. He allegedly disposed of the body parts in nearby secluded areas and a jungle in Chhattarpur.

During his narco analysis test and his polygraph test, Aaftab confessed to killing Shraddha, saying that he had committed the murder in a fit of rage, and that he had disposed the murder weapon near his office in Gurugram.

