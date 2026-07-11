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Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Court cancels July 20 hearing as accused Aaftab Poonawala to appear for MA exam in jail

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi cancelled the date of July 20 after considering the application moved by accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

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Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 05:41 PM IST

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Court cancels July 20 hearing as accused Aaftab Poonawala to appear for MA exam in jail
File Photo, Image source: ANI
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Saket Court has cancelled the date of hearing in the Shraddha Walkar murder case in view of the MA (Sociology) examination of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala on July 20. The examination is to be conducted at the IGNOU centre situated on the Tihar Jail premises.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala is facing trial for allegedly murdering Shraddha Walkar.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi cancelled the date of July 20 after considering the application moved by accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

"To come up for Prosecution evidence on 21.07.2026 onwards at 2:00 PM onwards and other dates as fixed earlier," ASJ Jaggi ordered on July 8.

Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala stated in his application that he is scheduled to appear for his MA Sociology last exam on 20.07.2026 from 02:00 PM till 05:00 PM at IGNOU Exam Centre located at Central Jail No. 03, Tihar. Date sheet of examination scheduled from 11.07.2026 till 20.07.2026.

Earlier, the court had listed the matter for day-to-day hearing.On May 29, the court had listed the Shraddha Walkar murder case matter for day-to-day hearing from July 20, 2026, till July 27 to expedite the trial.

There are 8 Prosecution witnesses who are to be examined. 13 witnesses' chief evidence has been partly recorded, and there are 12 witnesses whose evidence was deferred. This case pending since 2023.

It is alleged that Shraddha Walkar was murdered by his friend Aftab Amin Poonawala in May 2022. His case came to light in November 2022 after her parents actively tried to contact her.

A FIR was lodged at Mehrauli police station in November 2022. It is alleged that Aftab threw the body parts of Shraddha in the jungle after murdering her. Shraddha's father, Vikas Walkar, died in 2025.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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