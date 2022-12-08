Search icon
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Accused Aaftab to appear before Saket Court tomorrow, Tihar Jail demands special security

The 3rd battalion of the Delhi Police has been requested by Tihar Jail to give Aaftab extra protection during his way to the court.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 11:21 PM IST

Tomorrow, Aaftab, the accused, will be brought before the Saket Court. The 3rd battalion of the Delhi Police has been requested by Tihar Jail to give Aaftab extra protection during his way to the court. Sources claim that Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the suspect in the murder of Shraddha Walkar, gave the same responses during the police interrogation as he did during his polygraph and narcoanalysis tests.

Poonawala admitted to using a cleaver to cut Walkar's body into parts during the narco analysis and dumping the saw into the bushes close to his Gurgaon office, according to the police sources. Poonawala claimed that he had dumped her head in the Mehrauli forest and her phone in the Mumbai sea.

According to sources, Poonawala's confessions made during his 14 days in police custody were similar to those he made in response to inquiries made during his polygraph and narco analysis tests. Last Friday, a four-person team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) headed to Tihar Jail to examine Aaftab Poonawalla, who is charged with the murder of Shraddha Walkar.

Aaftab Poonawala has been detained for allegedly strangling Shraddha Walkar to death on May 18 during a fit of rage. After chopping her body into 35 pieces with a weapon, he kept them in his refrigerator in his Delhi apartment before dumping the chopped body parts in the nearby forest.

(With inputs from ANI)

