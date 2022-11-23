Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab unwell, polygraph test not conducted today; uncertainty over tomorrow's narco test

Aaftab Poonawala likely to undergo polygraph test on Wednesday.

The polygraph test of Aaftab Poonawala was not conducted today as he is unwell and it could affect the results of the test. Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Special CP, Law & Order, Zone II confirmed about the test not being done today. The polygraph test is now likely to be done on Aaftab tomorrow.

Aaftab, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body in 35 pieces, is also scheduled to face a narco analysis test on Wednesday. With the polygraph test being pushed to Tuesday, it is now known whether the narco test will be deferred by a day.

A polygraph test is a non-invasive technique in which no medicine is used. The subject is attached to a machine and questions are asked to him/her about the matter related to any case or incident. The variation in the graph when the subject answers the questions are mapped to draw a conclusion.

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), polygraph tests measure a person's "heart rate/blood pressure, respiration, and skin conductivity". The purpose of the test is usually to prove whether or not a person committed a crime.

A narco test involves giving a drug that puts the person into various stages of anaesthesia, making the subject becomes less inhibited and more likely to give information, which would not be revealed in a conscious state.

Statements made by the subjects during these tests, however, are not admissible in the court of law, except under certain circumstances when the court thinks the facts and nature of the case allow it.

In his court appearance on Tuesday, where his police remand was extended by four days, Aaftab, represented by Defence Counsel Abinash Kumar, said that his actions were “not deliberate”. The accused said he killed his live-in partner in “heat of the moment”.

However, Aaftab’s confession to the murder and disposal of the body, which was not made before a magistrate, will not count as admissible evidence. While he repeated the statement in court today, that won't count either, as it was a remand hearing and not the actual trial.

For the police to make a watertight case against Aaftab, the road will not be an easy one. With no murder weapon and absence of Shraddha's body, the only thing which cops have is circumstantial evidence.

The body parts recovered based on Aaftab's statements are yet to be confirmed that they are of Shraddha, whom Aaftab first strangled on May 18 and then cut her body into 35 pieces, which he scattered in the nearby jungle area of Mehrauli over a period of 18 days.