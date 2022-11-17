Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab Poonawala to undergo narco test, custody extended to find out 'Himachal connection'

Aaftab Amin Poonawala in police custody - File Photo

A Delhi court on Thursday gave permission to the police to conduct narco analysis test on Aaftab Poonawala, who is accused of murdering his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 parts. The court also extended the 28-year-old accused’s custody for five more days.

Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla passed the order while allowing police plea, which submitted that the accused is to be taken to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for investigation.

Just days before the brutal murder of Shraddha, the live-in couple went to Himachal Pradesh for a trip, thinking that spending some time together will mend the differences between the two, according to Shraddha’s friends.

However, even during the trip, they kept fighting and Shraddha told one of her friends that she wanted to leave Aaftab as he had made her “life a hell”.

In Himachal Pradesh, the pair met a man named Badri. They had spent many days at Badri's property before moving into their new home. The guy is being sought by the police.