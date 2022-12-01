Search icon
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab followed infamous murder trials, Johnny Depp divorce to learn about behaviour

Aaftab read about the divorce case of Hollywood celeb couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to understand how one’s behaviour impacts the investigation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

Aaftab Poonawala - File Photo

After killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on May 18, Aaftab Poonawala read about similar crime cases and famous murder trials, other than behaviour patterns  and how celebrities behaved during trials, reported Times of India

Preparing himself for the day when his crime will come to light, Aaftab also read on the internet about the divorce case of Hollywood celeb couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to understand how one’s behaviour impacts the investigation. 

During his polygraph and narco analysis tests, which concluded on Tuesday and Thursday respectively, Aaftab majorly remained calm and composed. Revealing about his internet search history to the investigators, Aaftab told the cops that taking cue from infamous cases and trials helped him keep calm during the time he was under investigation. 

The report quoted sources saying that Aaftab’s internet searches showed he had done extensive research on every aspect on criminal cases, from investigation to trial. “His recent searches were related to the behaviour patters of people during a stressful period. He also closely followed the trial in the divorce case of Depp and Heard to observe hoe behaviour impacted the investigation,” a police source told Times of India.

Reports said that during the polygraph test, Aaftab remained calm and showed no sign of stress during the questioning. He even confessed to killing Shraddha, but did not show any remorse to the grisly crime. 

The report quoted Tihar Jail sources saying that he slept peacefully, had his food and even chatted amiably with two inmates. 

It was earlier revealed from the accused’s internet seach history that he read about ways to dispose of a dead body and about chemicals that could be used for removing blood stains. 

Aaftab’s narco analysis test concluded on Thursday. According to FSL sources, the answers he gave during his polygraph and narco tests will be analysed. He will be informed about the replies he gave.

Delhi Police may seek court nod for brain mapping of Aaftab if it finds discrepancies in his answers given in the polygraph and narco tests.    

The Delhi Police earlier said it sought Poonawalla's narco analysis test as his responses during interrogation were "deceptive" in nature.

The Supreme Court has ruled that narco-analysis, brain mapping, and polygraph tests cannot be conducted on any person without his or her consent.

Also, statements made during this test are not admissible as primary evidence in the court, except under certain circumstances when the bench thinks that the facts and nature of the case permit it.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawalla allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. The court on November 26 sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

