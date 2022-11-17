Search icon
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab burnt live-in partner’s chopped off head to ‘conceal her identity’

Aaftab Poonawala reportedly burnt Shradda’s face after chopping her head off in an attempt to conceal her identity during any investigation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

Shraddha Walker (Photo - Facebook)

Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala six months ago, and the grisly details of her murder were revealed in November. Now, Aaftab has revealed several gory details of how he cleaned up after the murder and fooled the authorities for six months.

Aaftab Poonawala, who was living with his partner Shraddha in a rented flat in Delhi’s Mehrauli, had strangled her to death after a heated argument. Later, he chopped her body into 35 pieces and stored them in his fridge, disposing of them one by one.

The accused confessed to the police that he had killed her, and also spilled several shocking details of the murder. Aaftab revealed that he had chopped off Shraddha’s head and stored it in the freezer, and had also burned her face in an attempt to conceal her identity.

The Delhi Police sources claimed that he had first chopped her body into 35 pieces, then burnt her face in such a way that it becomes unidentifiable even if the body parts are discovered. Shraddha’s body parts were allegedly disposed of in a forest area in Chhatarpur.

"During the interrogation, Aftab revealed that he had learned about all this on the internet, and also about how to hide the body from everyone’s reach," the sources claimed. Aaftab was also taken to the forest where he threw Shraddha’s body to help the police recover her remains.

In yet another loop in the Shraddha Walker murder case, the Southern District Police of Delhi has contacted their eastern counterparts in a bid to match the DNA sample of chopped body parts including a human head which the latter had recovered earlier in June.

The police are attempting the match the DNA of the recovered body parts with the DNA of Shraddha’s father to determine if the parts belong to her. According to sources, Aaftab was also made to confront Shraddha’s father, and he confessed that he had murdered her daughter.

Shraddha Walkar was murdered on May 18, after she had an argument with the accused Aaftab over marriage and an alleged affair. Aaftab then strangled Shraddha and chopped her body into 35 pieces using a hacksaw.

(With ANI inputs)

