Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Shraddha Walkar murder case: 3,000-page chargesheet against Aaftab Poonawalla, 100 witnesses listed

On May 18 last year, accused Aftab Poonawalla strangled Shraddha Walkar to death in Delhi’s Chhatarpur area, then cut the body into several pieces.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Shraddha Walkar murder case: 3,000-page chargesheet against Aaftab Poonawalla, 100 witnesses listed
File Photo

Delhi Police have drafted a 3000-page chargesheet, against Aaftab Amin Poonawalla accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces with a saw-like object, said Delhi Police sources. 

According to sources, apart from 100 witnesses, forensic and electronic evidence has been made the basis of the draft charge sheet of more than 3000 pages. The Delhi police are likely to submit the chargesheet by January end. 

According to sources, legal experts are looking into the charge sheet draft prepared by Delhi Police. On May 18 last year, accused Aftab Poonawalla strangled Shraddha Walkar to death in Delhi’s Chattarpur area, then cut the body into several pieces.

The police have also mentioned in the charge sheet that the bones recovered from the forests of Chhatarpur and their DNA report which confirmed that the bones belonged to Shraddha. 

Apart from this, the confession of Aftab Poonawala and the report of the narco test are also included, although both these reports do not have much importance in the court, as per Delhi Police sources. 

On January 4, the police said samples of hair and bones recovered by them from a forest area in South Delhi`s Mehrauli matched with Shraddha’s. A mitochondrial DNA report of the samples found in the forest area of Mehrauli and sent for testing at the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting Diagnostic (CDFD) in Hyderabad matched with that of the victim’s father and brother, the Delhi Police said.

It is alleged that after chopping Shraddha’s body, Aaftab bought a refrigerator to preserve the chopped pieces before disposing of the remains at different locations in and around Delhi, at night-time over the next 18 days.

Earlier, the police accused Aaftab of giving misleading answers to questions. During preliminary investigation, Shraddha’s last location was found to be in Delhi, and the case was accordingly transferred to Delhi Police.

Shraddha’s father had even claimed a ‘love jihad’ angle to the crime. During the investigation, it was found that Aaftab and Shraddha had moved into a rented apartment in the Chattarpur Pahari area. Over the course of its investigation, the police traced Aftab and nabbed him.

READ | BBC documentary row explained: Why 'India: The Modi Question' is sparking a political row between BJP, Congress

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Reham Khan, Imran Khan's ex-wife who gets married for the third time?
6 quirky offbeat honeymoon destinations in India
Sexy Photos of Gandii Baat 6 actor Amika Shail that are 'too hot to handle'
Yearender 2022: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, star kids confirmed to make Bollywood debuts in 2023
Who was Tunisha Sharma, the 20-year-old TV actress who died by suicide?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 277 Executive posts, apply at gailonline.com
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.