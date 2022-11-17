Shraddha Walkar murder: Aftab Poonawala's friend Ashiq Dosani reveals shocking details about his rented flat agreement

Aftab Ponawala and Ashiq DoSani

Shraddha Walkar was killed by her live-in partner in Delhi's Mehruali neighbourhood around six months ago. During their argument, Aaftab strangled Shraddha to death and chopped her body into 35 pieces. The Mumbai resident will be produced before the court today. In a recent telephonic conversation with Ashiq Dosani, Aftab Ponawala’s college friend, has shed light on Aftab's personal life.

According to Dosani, he was unaware that Aftab exploited his information to get a rented flat under the arrangement and has been out of contact with him since the Covid lockdown or around the time he met Shraddha.

Dosani also said that he was shocked to to know about Shraddha''s murder by Aftab.

Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walker met through Bumble in 2019 and fell in love. Her father was opposed to the relationship and wasn't in contact with her for several months.

In Himachal Pradesh, the pair met a man named Badri. They had spent many days at Badri's property before moving into their new home. The guy is being sought by the police.

Poonawala reportedly strangled the victim before chopping her corpse into 35 pieces. He kept these parts in a refrigerator he purchased for this reason and disposed of them over the course of two months.

The police are escorting him to several areas in and around Delhi in order to find the corpse of the victim. They haven't discovered the victim's head yet.

The police discovered that he moved Rs 54,000 from the victim's account to his account after the murder.

Shraddha's acquaintance informed the family about her incommunicado status, and the family filed a missing person report. Poonawala was questioned by the police on many occasions when they contacted him. However, after meeting with the woman's father, he confessed to the crime.

The Delhi Police are looking for the victim's phone, head, and murder weapon.