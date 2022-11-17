Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Shraddha Walkar murder: Aftab Poonawala's friend Ashiq Dosani reveals shocking details about his rented flat agreement

Shraddha Walkar murder: Ashiq Dosani, Aftab Ponawala's college friend, recently discussed Aftab's personal life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

Shraddha Walkar murder: Aftab Poonawala's friend Ashiq Dosani reveals shocking details about his rented flat agreement
Aftab Ponawala and Ashiq DoSani

Shraddha Walkar was killed by her live-in partner in Delhi's Mehruali neighbourhood around six months ago. During their argument, Aaftab strangled Shraddha to death and chopped her body into 35 pieces. The Mumbai resident will be produced before the court today. In a recent telephonic conversation with Ashiq Dosani, Aftab Ponawala’s college friend, has shed light on Aftab's personal life.

According to Dosani, he was unaware that Aftab exploited his information to get a rented flat under the arrangement and has been out of contact with him since the Covid lockdown or around the time he met Shraddha.

Dosani also said that he was shocked to to know about Shraddha''s murder by Aftab. 

Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walker met through Bumble in 2019 and fell in love. Her father was opposed to the relationship and wasn't in contact with her for several months.

In Himachal Pradesh, the pair met a man named Badri. They had spent many days at Badri's property before moving into their new home. The guy is being sought by the police.

Poonawala reportedly strangled the victim before chopping her corpse into 35 pieces. He kept these parts in a refrigerator he purchased for this reason and disposed of them over the course of two months.

The police are escorting him to several areas in and around Delhi in order to find the corpse of the victim. They haven't discovered the victim's head yet.

The police discovered that he moved Rs 54,000 from the victim's account to his account after the murder.

Also, READ: Shraddha Walkar murder: Why Aaftab Poonawala's water bill of Rs 300 is under police scanner

Shraddha's acquaintance informed the family about her incommunicado status, and the family filed a missing person report. Poonawala was questioned by the police on many occasions when they contacted him. However, after meeting with the woman's father, he confessed to the crime.

The Delhi Police are looking for the victim's phone, head, and murder weapon.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Who is Ayesha Omar? Pakistani model's name pops out amid Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik breakup
Happy Birthday Prabhas: Amarendra Baahubali, Eeswar, Billa, iconic characters played by Adipurush star
Check out these 5 foods to maintain a healthy liver
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
Malaika Arora birthday: 5 times the actress turned heads with her stunning photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.