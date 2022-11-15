Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab Poonawala continued relationship with another woman

Shraddha Walker murder: Aaftab Poonawala with police (file)

Mehrauli murder, Delhi murder news: After murdering his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar, Aaftab Poonawala continued his relationship with another woman for months and worked in a call centre in Haryana's Gurugram as if nothing had happened. The investigation of the chilling murder has revealed that the accused had remained unusually calm while disposing of the body piece-by-piece. He kept deceiving the police until the victim's father showed up after which he broke down.

The 'sharp-minded' accused spoke in English even though he knew Hindi very well, the police told the news agency PTI. Poonawala and Walker had met via an online dating application some years ago. They fell in love with each other and worked in a call centre in Mumbai. Their families were against the relationship as they belonged to different religions. In fact, they moved out of Mumbai as they didn't want their families to sour their relationship.

They moved into the Chhattarpur Pahadi house on May 18 this year.

They quarrelled as they suspected each other of having affairs with others. Poonawala, in a fit of rage, allegedly strangled the woman and killed her. He then chopped the woman's body in 35 pieces and would dispose of a piece every night to different locations in the national capital.

The man didn't move out of the house for months after the crime. He would order food through online applications.

He would also burn incense sticks to ward off the bad odour.

Walkar wasn't in touch with her family but would interact with her friends on Instagram.

Till mid-June, Poonawala kept chatting with her friends to avoid detection. Soon, he stopped.

After her Instagram account remained inactive for months, her friends alerted Walkar's family.

His father later filed a missing person's request.

According to the FIR, the victim had told her father that the accused used to beat her up regularly.

Meanwhile, Shraddha's friends told news agency ANI that he would thrash her with alarming regularity.

Laxman said he had been calling and texting the woman for months but wasn't getting a reply. Then he called her brother who alerted her father.

Also read: Shraddha Walkar murder: How victim's Instagram account unravelled Aaftab Poonawala's conspiracy

He said the woman had once told her that Aaftab would kill her and that she should take her somewhere safe.

Also read: ‘Aaftab beats me, will kill me’: Shraddha’s friends reveal chilling details of her live-in relationship

The police are searching for the woman's body parts.