Shraddha Walkar-like murder in Navi Mumbai, man kills live-in partner, dumps body near bridge

Police have also said that the victim and accused were both in a relationship. The accused is married and the woman was pressurising him to marry her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 03:43 PM IST

File Photo

Amid the ongoing murder investigation of Shraddha Walkar, a woman from Rajasthan named Urvi Vaishnav was now found dead near a bridge in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. Urvi's family has accused her live-in partner of killing her. Her partner, identified as Riyaz Khan, has been accused of betraying and killing her. 

During the investigation by the crime branch, the lover of the woman allegedly turned out to be the killer. As of now, both Riyaz and his accomplice are in the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch's custody. 

Amit Kale, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Navi Mumbai, said, "The incident took place on December 12, 2022. We found the dead body of a woman aged between 25-30 from near a bridge. After this, a murder case was filed at Panvel police station. The Navi Mumbai crime branch Unit 2 investigated the case and found some physical evidence." 

The police officer then said, "The collected evidence revealed that the girl visited a sandal shop with a friend. During the detailed investigation of the case, we came to know that the accused man used to work as a gym trainer. We further probed the case and checked several gyms in the area and located the man in Ghansoli. We first took the co-accused in the custody. He then informed us about the main accused, who was later arrested." 

Police have also said that the victim and the accused were both in a relationship. The accused is married and the woman was pressurising him to marry her which led to the accused strangulating the woman and dumping her body at a secluded place.

