Shraddha Walkar case: Why Aaftab searched about Anupama Gulati murder? Eerie similarities with 2010 Dehradun killing

Eerie similarities between Shraddha Walkar murder case and Anupama Gulati murder case

As more and more horrifying details in Shraddha Walkar murder case continue to emerge, the police have now discovered that the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala had searched on the internet about the sensational Anupama Gulati murder case, that had rocked Dehradun in 2010.

The eerie details of how Aaftab Poonawala first strangled Shraddha to death and then chopped her body into 35 pieces, scattering them in different parts of the national capital, are also quite similar to the revelations made in the 12-year-old murder case that had sent shock waves across the country.

Anupama Gulati was murdered by her husband Rajesh Gulati on October 17, 2010, who then sawed her body into 72 pieces and froze them, before dumping them over several days.

The two grisly murders have several aspects in common. PTI quoted experts saying that they not only reveal the brutality of the killers but also the fact that the murders were premeditated, and not committed in a fit of rage.

The killers in both the cases did not just use a saw to chop the body but also used a fridge or a deep freezer to hide the pieces and the foul smell.

Just as Walkar's killer Aftab Poonawala kept going to the forest area of Chhatarpur after midnight to dispose the body parts, Anupama Gulati's husband Rajesh Gulati went to the Mussoorie diversion on Rajpur Road for days to dump them in a drain.

Zee News sources said that Rajesh Gulati used to take along the body pieces along when going to drop his children to school and throw them in the forests along the Mussoorie-Dehradun road.

In Shraddha’s case, Aaftab told investigators that he was inspired by the American crime show ‘Dexter’ to hide the body parts. In Anupama’s case too, her husband Rajesh too had taken queue from a foreign movie.

In both cases, the killers were clever enough to not let any of their neighbours get a wind of the gruesome crime for months.

Anupama Gulati's husband misled her family and friends by sending them messages from her mail ID. Poonawala kept updating Shraddha Walkar's social media status for weeks.

Anupama was killed on October 17, 2010, but it came to light on December 12, 2010. It came to the fore when her brother lodged a police complaint after having failed to make contact with his sister for several days.

In Shraddha Walkar's case, a friend informed her brother about her phone being not reachable after which her father approached the police and lodged a missing complaint.

Anupama Gulati's husband, software engineer Rajesh Gulati, is serving a life sentence.