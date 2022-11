Aftab Poonawalla, accused of killing his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar, sent to judicial custody (ANI file photo)

A Delhi court has sent Aaftab Poonawala to judicial custody. He is accused of killing his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces. Aaftab was produced in Saket Court via video conferencing and has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody. His narco test will likely take place on Monday.

Police have initiated the legal process for the production of the accused for further proceedings in the polygraph test, ANI reported.

