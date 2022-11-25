Shraddha murder case | 'Such thing can...': UP man, posing as a Muslim, defends Aaftab's action; detained | Photo: File (Image for representation)

On November 25, Uttar Pradesh detained a man for allegedly defending the suspect in the recent Delhi murder case. Vikas Kumar, a native of Sikandrabad in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, has been named as the man who was detained.

According to NDTV, the man posing as a Muslim claimed that such things happen in "rage" while interacting to the reporter about the Shraddha Walkar murder case. He added that there might have been 36 pieces instead of merely 35. He responded, "People do such things in anger, and it's not a big deal," when asked if he could do it too.

Aaftab Poonawala was detained by police after allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and hacking her body into 35 pieces in Mehrauli, Delhi. According to Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar, “Vikas has a criminal record, with cases registered against him in Bulandshahr and Noida relating to theft and carrying illegal arms.”

Kumar expressed guilt for his conduct after being taken into custody and added, "I fear I will be killed, either here or in prison." He claimed that if he had known his statement would backfire, he would not have made it. Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar came to Delhi in May, and four days later, after a heated argument, he strangled her to death.

He allegedly cut the body into 35 parts, put them in the refrigerator, and then disposed of them over the course of 18 days. On Tuesday, Aaftab had the first session of the polygraph test, also referred to as the lie detector test. As the police continue their investigation and attempt to determine a motive, he will now be put through a narco-analysis test.

