‘Shraddha murder an accident, not a new thing’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot under fire for controversial remarks

The Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi shocked the entire nation with its grisly and harrowing details, with prime accused Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi Police custody for four more days. The gruesome murder has also taken a political turn across India.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came under the fire of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders after he made controversial remarks about the Shraddha Walkar murder case, terming the killing as an “accident”, saying it is “not a new thing.”

While speaking to reporters, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, “There is an incident. The incident is an accident. It is not a new thing. For centuries, marriages have been taking place in the name of inter-caste, inter-religion, it is not a new thing.”

As quoted by IANS, Gehlot further added, “You (BJP) have targeted one community, one religion and on its basis, your politics is going on inside the country. You are getting its benefits. It is very easy to gather people, and create mobs in the name of religion and caste. It is easy to start a fire, but it is very difficult to put out a fire. It takes time to build a building, but it takes only half an hour to demolish it."

BJP state president Satish Poonia slammed the comments made by Ashok Gehlot, saying that he regretted the fact that such an incident can be termed as a normal happening.

Poonia said, “This incident, is a battle of mindset, it is a battle of thoughts that in what way love jihad, religious conversion is being done through a well-planned conspiracy and if anyone is most affected by it, then it is Rajasthan.”

Shraddha Walkar was killed on May 18, allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala. Aaftab reportedly strangled Shraddha to death and then chopped her body in 35 pieces in an effort to conceal the murder from the authorities.

