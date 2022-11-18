Search icon
'Shows what their...': BJP chief JP Nadda lashes out at Rahul Gandhi for remarks against Veer Savarkar

BJP chief JP Nadda said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is out on the road doing Bharat Jodo Yatra "not to unite India, but to break it".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

File Photo

BJP national president JP Nadda, on Friday, lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against VD Savarkar. Nadda said that the Congress leader is out on the road doing Bharat Jodo Yatra "not to unite India, but to break it".

"Just yesterday, Rahul Gandhi gave a condemnable statement against freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. This shows what their thinking is, they have not come out to unite India, they have come out to break it," Nadda said while addressing an election rally in Gujarat's Surat.

He further accused Gandhi of standing with those who protested against the hanging of Afzal Guru, who was the mastermind of the Parliament attack, on the Jawaharlal Nehru University premises in 2016.

"Development is associated with us. Congress always works to break the country. Rahul Gandhi even went to Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University and stood with those who protested against the hanging of Afzal Guru, mastermind of the Parliament attack," he alleged.

Nadda alleged that all the parties in the country did vote bank politics and worked to divide the people of the country into castes and religions, while only the BJP worked on the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas".

Comparing the developmental work done by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and PM Modi in the medical sector, the BJP chief said that the former had opened only 1 AIIMS while the latter has opened 15 AIIMS in the country.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. 

