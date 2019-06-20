Showcause notice to Telangana Congress MLA Rajagopal Reddy for remarks against leadership

The Congress in Telangana has issued a show cause notice to party MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy for his critical remarks against the party and its leadership, and sought an explanation from him within 10 days.

The notice, dated June 17 issued by the party's disciplinary action committee, was released to the media on Wednesday.

"Once again it has come to the notice of disciplinary action committee of TPCC, that you have passed derogatory remarks in a section of the press, against the president of All India Congress committee, AICC general secretary (in-charge of Telangana) and also against the president, TPCC, on June 15, 2019, in Nalgonda," the committee said in the notice.

It recalled that Rajagopal Reddy was served a show cause notice in September last year for using "unparliamentary and filthy language" against the AICC general secretary, state Congress president and others.

The committee said disciplinary action would be initiated against Reddy if he fails to submit his explanation within 10 days.

Taking serious note of Rajagopal Reddy's comments, the disciplinary action committee Monday reported the matter to the high command.

Rajagopal Reddy, the MLA from Munugode near Nalgonda, had earlier hinted that he might join the BJP.

"The Congress is in a difficult position, not only in Telangana, but the whole of India. The country will progress under the BJP. The youth are with BJP. The party is the alternative to counter KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao)" he said Sunday.

He has blamed state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana R C Khuntia for allegedly not being able to provide effective leadership.

The Congress in Telangana is already faced with a crisis following the merger of 12 party MLAs with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.