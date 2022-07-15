Search icon
Show cause notice to Bihar IPS officer over RSS remark: What Manavjit Singh Dhillon exactly said

Arvind Singh, the Bihar BJP spokesperson, said the SSP's comment was highly condemnable.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

BJP ally Hindustani Awam Morcha said there was nothing wrong with the remark (File)

Manavjit Singh Dhillon, Patna's SSP, on Thursday, courted a massive controversy as he compared an alleged extremist group with BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh. The Patna police on Thursday arrested 3 people from the city's Phulwarisharif over having links with terror outfits. They said they were members of the controversial Popular Front of India (PFI). 

Later Dhillon addressed a press conference and compared RSS with PFI. He said pretty much like RSS, PFI would attract youths to their branches under the guise of imparting physical education, in a bid to brainwash them. Here's what he said. 

"Like there are shakhas and training for using lathis by the RSS, similarly under the guise of physical education, PFI was calling the youth to their center and promoting their ideology and attempting to brainwash them," Dhillion was quoted by the NewIndianExpress as saying.

Arvind Singh, the Bihar BJP spokesperson, said the SSP's comment was highly condemnable and that an officer with this mindset mustn't remain the top police officer of Patna. He said RSS is a nationalist organization.

Meanwhile, BJP ally Hindustani Awam Morcha said there was nothing wrong with the remark.

Among those arrested were a former police officer and a member of the banned SIMI outfit.

Cases against 26 people have been registered in connection with the matter. 

The Bihar police have sent a show cause notice to the officer. 

